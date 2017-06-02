Metro officer, female suspect involved in shootout are identified

Metro Police on Friday identified an officer involved in a shootout with a female suspect Wednesday afternoon near Vegas and Sunset drives as Luis Vidal, 26.

Clark County booking logs show that the suspect is 33-year-old Arvella Barber, who is facing various charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person.

Officers were dispatched about 4:10 p.m. to a short-term rental complex in the 2200 block of Rancho Drive, police said. A security guard saw four women he said appeared to be trying to steal a vehicle.

As officers arrived, the women hopped into a separate car and sped away. The police didn’t pursue due to Metro policy, but Vidal shortly after encountered Barber near the intersection of Vegas and Sunset and asked her to walk toward the front of his patrol vehicle, police said.

She disobeyed several commands and instead pulled out a gun from a purse or backpack and fired toward Vidal, police said. Vidal returned fire and both the officer and the suspect were uninjured.

Vidal fell and injured himself during the shootout, while Barber was arrested by arriving officers about a block away, police said. Investigators found a gun in a trashcan nearby.

The other three women were arrested later that night, police said.

Vidal, who’s been with Metro since February 2014, is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is completed, per department policy.

Further details on this shooting and another Metro officer-involved shooting, in which a man who died late Thursday, are expected next week.

Barber remains booked without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of resisting a public officer with a firearm, and one count each of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assaulting a public officer with a firearm, possession of stolen property, and being in possession of a gun by a prohibited person, jail logs show.