No charges in death of suspect in Sparks police custody

SPARKS — A sheriff's investigation into last year's death of a 30-year-old suspect in the custody of Sparks police has concluded no criminal charges are warranted against any of the officers involved.

Kristofer Talancon of Sparks died shortly after a struggle with police who arrested him as a suspect in a domestic battery on Oct. 15, 2016.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office forwarded its independent investigative report to Sparks Police Chief Brian Allen, who announced on Thursday that the county medical examiner concluded the cause of death was "cardiac arrhythmia."

The autopsy and lab tests determined the death resulted from "methamphetamine intoxication and physical struggle/restraint by police."

Allen said his officers were cleared of any wrongdoing and the case has been closed.

Sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon confirmed Friday there will be no criminal charges.