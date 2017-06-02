Pipeline hurts property owners

I read the May 2 story in the Sun focusing on the Keystone XL pipeline, and I was pleased to see that the article didn’t resort to hyperbole as a means to garner readers’ attention. As a former resident of Nebraska, and a landowner in the Fillmore County in the southeast portion of the state, I believe the proposed pipeline is one more step toward the removal of landowners rights and goes against the grain of what is right.

Eminent domain has been used more than once in every state. I have had my land ripped up and pipelines laid underground while I was back in Geneva, the Fillmore County seat.

I was unable to gravity irrigate the land after that. The minute sum offered to cover my losses was insufficient.

I hope the few remaining farmers and ranchers whose convictions are those of a silent majority of hard-working people succeed in thwarting this Keystone project.