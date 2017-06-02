Police: Man killed after opening fire on officers

Metro Police say officers shot and killed a man Thursday night after he fired at them out of the window of a vehicle.

Officers responded about 10:50 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 1700 block of Eddingham Court, near Owens Avenue and Mount Hood Street, police said.

A woman reported that there had been a domestic disturbance and the man involved fired at least one gunshot before driving away, police said. Officers were advised he had a handgun and a rifle and planned to return and force a confrontation with police, authorities said.

When the man returned, officers urged him to get out of his vehicle for seven minutes, police said. He then pointed a handgun out a window and fired two rounds toward the officers, police said.

Four officers returned fire, striking the man, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.