Suspect sought after man, toddler shot at Las Vegas apartment complex

Friday, June 2, 2017 | 10:10 p.m.
A man and a toddler were shot Friday night at an apartment complex near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street, according to Metro Police.
They were hospitalized in serious condition but are expected to survive, a Metro lieutenant said in a briefing broadcast online.
Officers and medics were called about 7:30 p.m. to the complex at 4801 Spencer and found the man and the boy with gunshot wounds somewhere outside an apartment, police said.
They were rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said. Investigators, including gang officers, were searching for a possible male suspect.
Further information was not immediately available.
