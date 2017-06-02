Trump’s speech triumphant

President Donald Trump delivered a highly successful, historic speech in Saudi Arabia to the Sunni Muslim world in which he stressed the importance of driving extremist Islamic terrorism out of Muslim nations and said these nations needed to step up and take the initiative.

This speech was well received and carefully crafted to stimulate maximum cooperation by these Muslim nations to root terrorism out of these countries. The president also focused his comments on a future that can bring truly exciting development to the Middle East once terrorism has been driven out completely.

The president made no pretensions concerning the difficulty of the counterterrorism effort required by a united coalition to destroy the scourge of terrorism and to drive it out of these Muslim nations.

In addition to counterterrorism, the president also stressed the important role of Iran in aggravating terrorism throughout the region and globally, as well as the need for Iran and its citizens to turn that nation into a force for stability and peace in the region.