Zika tests on Las Vegas-area mosquitoes are negative

Andre Penner / AP

Mosquitoes known to carry Zika that were discovered in the valley this week have tested negative for the virus, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday.

One of three found was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further confirmation, officials said.

The Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which were identified in Southern Nevada for the first time, were found Wednesday in North Las Vegas in the 89032 ZIP code, officials said.

“Our environmental health specialists are talking to residents, providing them with information about eliminating breeding sources, and asking if they can set traps on their property. This is an opportunity to work with the community to be proactive and put preventive measures in place,” said Joe Iser, chief health officer of the health district, in a news release. “With the detection of this new species in our community and the report of our first case of West Nile virus, it is important to remind everyone to take steps to eliminate mosquito breeding no matter where you live in the Las Vegas area.”

The type of mosquito is also known to transmit other viruses, such as dengue, officials said.

Last year, 22 people tested positive for the Zika virus in Clark County, officials said. All but one were infected while traveling, and the other person was infected through sexual activity with someone who was infected, officials said.

Only one case has been reported this year, and that person contracted the virus while traveling, officials said.

The Zika virus is transmitted via mosquito bites, sexual activity and from mother to child during pregnancy, officials said.