Car runs red light, causes six-vehicle crash Saturday morning

A car that drove through a red light this morning in the west valley caused a six-vehicle crash, which included a tour bus, according to Metro Police.

An elderly couple on the car that caused the crash were hospitalized for precautionary reasons, Lt. Carlos Hank said.

First responders were dispatched about 10:50 a.m. to the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Drive, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the car hit the bus, then rolled over and struck four other vehicles, Hank said. No other injuries were reported.

There was debris on the roadway, and traffic on westbound Charleston was reduced to one lane, prompting police to ask commuters to avoid the area, Hank said.