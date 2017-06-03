Great Nevadan, great honor

We can be proud of our state lawmakers for approving a bill to honor Native American Paiute Sarah Winnemucca with her own day, Oct. 16.

Winnemucca is the first Native American woman to write a book in English, “Life Among Piutes: Their Wrongs and Claims,” published in 1883. She worked for her people as a translator and was an advocate on their behalf before the federal government.

In the past, our legislators have acknowledged Winnemucca’s contributions to our great state of Nevada with a statute in Carson City. And there’s a statute honoring her in Washington, D.C.

Former state senator and U.S. Rep. Jon Porter, R-Nev., in March 2006 honored the Nevada Women’s History Project on the House floor for its work in making the Winnemucca statues a reality. Porter praised the project’s organizers for their hard work in raising funds and lobbying the Nevada Legislature to pass the bill.

Assemblyman Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, presented the Winnemucca bill and was joined by Yerington Paiute Tribe Chairwoman Laurie Thom in supporting the special day. Also, credit goes to sculptor Benjamin Victor, who created the statues in Nevada and Washington, plus the version that’s in our city hall.