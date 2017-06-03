Lawmakers nail down bill on payments for rooftop solar customers

CARSON CITY — Lawmakers have reached the final version of a bill to set up long-term plans for paying solar customers for the excess energy they send to utility companies.

Assembly Bill 405 weighs capacity in determining what percentage of the retail rate a customer can receive and also sets up a Renewable Energy Bill of Rights. The Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy Committee amended and passed the bill Friday.

Assemblyman Justin Watkins, D-Las Vegas, is one of the measure’s sponsors and said Saturday that the it is now in its final form.

The bill has been amended with input from NV Energy, the AFL-CIO, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and others. The Assembly has voted 38-2 to pass the bill, which is now waiting for consideration by the full Senate.

Sunrun is an installer of rooftop solar in 19 states, but the net metering issue has kept the company out of Nevada. Vice President of Public Policy Alex McDonough says the goal is to return to Nevada once that’s resolved.

"The unanimous support gained in the Senate (Friday) reflects the hard work and compromise that went into this bill,” McDonough said. “We're confident that in the little time that remains, legislators will move quickly to support this bill and restore the jobs and clean energy that the solar industry brings to Nevada."