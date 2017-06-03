Name if nation isn’t US Inc.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 | 2 a.m.
This president was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, and he can never relate to ordinary people. Maybe his voters thought his money would rub off on them.
But let’s face the facts: The United States government is not a business, and it is not a family affair.
