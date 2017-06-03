Police: Man, toddler wounded in apartment complex shooting

Saturday, June 3, 2017 | 1:27 p.m.
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police say a man and a 2-year-old boy were shot and wounded during an argument at an apartment complex.
Police say the toddler was with one of two men who were arguing before the shooting occurred Friday night and that their wounds were serious but not life-threatening.
