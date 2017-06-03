Police: Security guard shoots, kills man at North Las Vegas club

A security guard shot and killed a man who attacked him at a North Las Vegas nightclub early Saturday, according to city police.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges had been filed as of Saturday night, police said.

Officers were called about 3:45 p.m. to the club in the 3300 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near Pecos Road, police said.

The man was at the club when he attacked and beat the security officer, who opened fire and struck him once, police said. The man died at University Medical Center this afternoon.

Police said the guard had protected himself and the other patrons.

Further details were not immediately available.