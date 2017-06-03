Vetoed pot bills are dead as Senate moves not to vote again on them

CARSON CITY – Two marijuana bills passed through the Nevada State Legislature but vetoed by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval earlier this week were officially thrown out during a Senate Floor session on Saturday.

Nevada Sen. Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, moved for no further consideration for Senate Bills 374, which would have allowed health care and massage therapists to legally use products containing weed on their clients’ skin, and 419, which would have allowed medical marijuana facilities to apply for and carry out apprenticeship programs.

The bills both passed on party lines by votes of 12-9 in their first rounds through the Senate. They would likely have fallen short of the required 14 votes to reach a two-thirds majority, Ford said.

“We didn’t think we could get the votes,” Ford said.

State Sen. Tick Segerblom added that parts of the defunct bills could still be included in other outstanding marijuana bills, like Assembly Bills 422, which would lower costs for medical marijuana card applicants, and 259, which would vacate criminal convictions from those who were convicted for less than today’s legal amount for use and possession of recreational marijuana. Senate Bill 344, which sets packaging limits for weed products sold in dispensaries, could also be a landing spot for some of the defunct bills’ text.

But Segerblom said it was “unlikely,” given the legislative session’s upcoming end on Monday night.

“I’m not doing it, so I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Segerblom said.