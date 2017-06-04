As your child grows, so can his share of household chores

Of 1,001 adults surveyed in 2014, 82 percent reported having regular chores when they were growing up, but only 28 percent said they ask their children to help around the house today.

Over the past generation, chores have fallen out of fashion. Experts say modern parenting philosophies are responsible for the trend. Many adults would rather be friends with their children than disciplinarians, the experts say, and in our fast-paced world, it’s often easier just to feed the dog than harp on a child to do it.

But most child development experts agree: Chores are good for children. Whether little ones are 2 or in their teens, it’s never too early or late to start expecting them to carry some weight at home.

How to encourage kids to participate

• Young children are naturally helpful; capitalize on that.

• Be a good teacher. Show the child how to get the job done.

• Use a chore chart to outline assigned tasks and responsibilities, and help children track their accomplishments. Or, to keep tasks from becoming monotonous, list chores on folded up pieces of paper and have children pick at random from a hat.

• Stay positive. Be encouraging, and give lots of positive feedback, even if a child’s participation creates more work for you in the short run. Don’t insist on perfection.

• Make chores fun. Do household tasks together as a family, and turn on lively music while you work. Let children choose the cleaning tools they enjoy.

• Establish a routine, whether it is putting away shoes and backpacks before getting an afternoon snack, or designating Sunday afternoons for family cleaning time.

• Be specific. Rather than ask a child to clean his or her room, which can be interpreted in different ways, be explicit by saying, “Put your clothes in the closet, your books on the shelf and your toys in the toy box.”

• Don’t micromanage. Set expectations, but give your child space to meet them independently.

The benefits of chores

Child development experts say there are many good reasons to involve children in household tasks. Research indicates that children who do chores have higher self-esteem, are more responsible, are better able to cope with frustration and are better able to handle delayed gratification, all of which contribute to greater success in school. Chores also can help a child mature, teach socialization, improve accountability and equip youngsters with the skills they’ll need to function independently later in life.

What about an allowance?

There’s no consensus about whether chores should be tied to an allowance. Experts make good arguments for both perspectives.

• The argument for: If an allowance isn’t tied to chores, it can create a sense of entitlement in kids. Money is a good incentive for a job well done and can instill in children a good work ethic. Plus, allowances teach children about managing money.

• The argument against: Helping around the home is part of being a contributing member of a family. Chores are an expectation and don’t need to be rewarded.

• Is there middle ground?: Some families require certain chores to be completed but offer rewards for going above and beyond. For example, a child may be expected to keep his or her room tidy, clear the table and put away laundry, but the parents offer money or a reward for a larger, more complicated task, such as heavy cleaning or yard work.

The growth of responsibility

Re-evaluate your household chore plan annually. Schedule a family review shortly before or after a child’s birthday or to coincide with a new school year, and ask each child for his or her input. Children typically are more cooperative when they have a say.