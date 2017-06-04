Las Vegas’ artiste de billard

Florian “Venom” Kohler is putting a new spin on the old-school art of billiards trick shots. Here’s how an unknown French novice mastered the game, became an internet star, moved to Las Vegas and conquered America.

Be a self- starter

Kohler didn’t know how to hold a pool cue before receiving a billiards table as a high school graduation gift, so he logged onto YouTube, learned the basics, and then found himself being drawn to the trick shot tutorials he discovered online. Before long, he was knocking in four- and five-ball combos from all angles like a pro.

Recognize opportunity

After learning the existing encyclopedia of trick shots forward and backward, Kohler was bored. “There was no skill to being a trick-shot artist,” Kohler says. “You just had to know how to set up the balls. Everyone can make it if they know the shot. It was everybody doing the same shots over and over. These guys were doing the same thing for the past 60 years, with nothing new.” Kohler wanted to do something different.

Change the game

Instead of stationary trick shots, Kohler started putting the table in motion. He experimented with jumping balls, striking balls already in motion and striking balls already in the air. That approach opened up new angles and allowed Kohler to experiment with a style that hadn’t been seen on the billiards circuit before — one that was more artistry than geometry.

Perfect your craft

Kohler may have stumbled into billiards idly, but he took it seriously once he discovered he had a talent for trick shots. While attending college in France (his parents insisted he get a degree), Kohler spent his time after class polishing his skills, and on weekends he traveled to pool halls, competing in straight-up billiards tournaments. “When I started to travel and win a few tournaments here and there, it was kind of impressive to me. That’s when I realized I could maybe make a career (out of billiards).”

Make a name for yourself

Kohler’s career took off when he embraced the internet. He started a YouTube page with clips of his trick shots, and viewers flocked. “The videos got really popular, with millions of views,” he says. “That’s when I started to get a lot more bookings.” Kohler started traveling to America on weekends to perform, building his brand. Flying back and forth from Europe to the U.S. every week wasn’t ideal, but at that point Kohler was committed to becoming a full-time trick-shot artist.

Pursue your dreams

Once Kohler graduated from college, he was free to make a living as a trick-shot artist. He moved to the United States, smoothed out his English and started touring full time. When he wasn’t traveling, he spent his free time creating more original shots to power his social media pages.

Embrace the grind

Kohler may never need to fall back on his optometry degree, but he still has to work. He spends 4-6 hours per day on the felt, keeping his skills sharp, dreaming up new shots and filming social media videos. And when he’s not practicing, he’s on the road, performing paid appearances at pool halls, corporate functions and private parties. “People think traveling is the best kind of life, but it takes a toll on you,” Kohler says. “Especially when you have a family and wife. Last year, I took a hundred planes. It’s not always easy.”

Make it your life

Just 10 years after typing “trick shots” into a search engine for the first time, Kohler is the king of his niche. As of today, he’s got more than 360,000 YouTube subscribers and 500,000 Facebook followers, and one of his earliest videos, posted in 2009, has 3.4 million views. Another 2014 clip is now over 20 million views. He owns six Guinness world records, is recognized as one of the premier trick-shot players in the industry and wants to keep it going as long as he can. “The next phase is social media,” he says. “I try to get a new video on YouTube every week. It takes quite a bit of work, but this is what I love to do.”