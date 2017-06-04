Keep kids engaged during summer with games, pools and weird science

To the average kid, summer vacation is as anticipated as Christmas. Some parents spend weeks orchestrating that single day, so as much as they might love having the house full of children again, the coming of that monthslong break in school can be akin to the chilling buildup of the “Jaws” soundtrack. How can they possibly keep the flock entertained and engaged in learning while having a little fun themselves?

Parents, before you panic and turn to chum, remember what Roy Scheider would do: Get a bigger boat. In other words, be prepared for the constant presence of kids so you can make the most of it. We’ve come up with a few ideas to help you maintain mental stimulation while providing classic summer diversions for all.

TIP 1: Lunch can be a lesson

There’s a reason why make-ahead snack boxes are all the rage. Concoct themed boxes with Mediterranean hummus and cucumber spears, or toss a couple squishy alien toys atop a protein pack for a fun surprise.

The best part of summer food preparation is getting the kids to help you by coming up with creative ideas. You can go from the basic — flower-shaped PB&J — to the extraordinary — watermelon and blueberry magic wands, kiwi and celery snails, and toasted animal faces. Setting up stations where kids can participate and keeping a few essentials on hand (like colorful fruit and simple tools like cookie cutters) can make lunch into a project.

TIP 2: Water works

• At home: If you’re lucky enough to have a pool and kids who can swim, just add sunscreen. Otherwise, there are a million great inflatable pools, water toys and gadgets we never even dreamed of as kids — like an accessory that allows your hose to blow up 100 water balloons in a blink.

• At community facilities: If you’d rather rely on the system of public pools, start by mapping the resources on the Clark County Parks and Recreation website. Under the “Pools & Aquatic” tab, you’ll find listings for year-round and seasonal facilities as well as two pools exclusively for adults. You also can read the general rules or link to registration for swimming lessons (the session that starts June 19 opened for applicants May 19, and another opens July 7).

And don’t forget, water can be used in educational ways:

• learning about the refraction of light

• using different food coloring to watch the effects on cut flowers

• making glowing ice using tonic water and a black light

• the old-fashioned cannonball, demonstrating weight through water displacement

Really, most activities can be a teaching moment, but setting up an experiment in advance (or at least thinking it through) will prepare you for the inevitable hows and whys you’ll get after the fact.

TIP 3: Try exploring indoors

Crafts are the solution to the great indoors, but you also can use crafting as a way to connect kids to nature, science and engineering. A toilet paper roll destined for the recycling bin can be transformed into a bird feeder with a little peanut butter and seed; soundly designed buildings can shoot up overnight with gumdrops and straws.

For serious wow-factor, try letting your kids make naked eggs. That doesn’t mean scrambling them without seasoning.

• What you'll need: 1 egg per person, white vinegar, containers with covers, big spoons.

• How to do it:

1. Place eggs in separate containers (if using one container, make sure it’s big enough for eggs to rest without touching).

2. Cover eggs in vinegar, noting the bubbles forming on the surface.

3. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.

4. Using spoons, carefully scoop eggs out of vinegar (the shells will be partially dissolved). Then dump old vinegar, refilling the container with fresh vinegar before sliding the eggs back in for another day in the fridge.

5. Scoop eggs out again and rinse carefully. Toss any that broke during the process. The rest should be translucent and without shells, with squishable membranes.

• Explanation: Explain that vinegar contains acetic acid, which breaks up the crystals of calcium carbonate that make up egg shells. The calcium ions — or atoms now missing their electrons — float free as the carbonate produces carbon dioxide, hence the bubbles.

TIP 4: Don’t lean on the screen

• Keep it to 2 hours or less: The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that kids watch television no more than two hours per day. It probably won’t surprise you to learn that the national average is closer to four hours. We all probably watch too much TV, and with so many smart devices in our lives offering endless ways to binge, it can be tough to set a good example.

• Enforce a time limit:The first step to motivating more brain-stimulating activity is to avoid arguing about next episodes that just have to be watched or video games that must be beaten. Most devices and smart TVs come with timers to allow for auto-shutoff and other parental controls. If your TV doesn’t, you can still make those time-limits happen. Try striking an agreement: a certain amount of outdoor play or cultural enrichment earns minutes of screen time.

• Try a board game instead: For parents who let the TV or tablet “babysit” when they just need a moment of peace, try busting out those board games you kept from your own childhood (Sorry! is always a hit), or make a trip to your local game store and let the kids pick out a few to play as a family — you can quietly slip away once they’re engrossed.