Woman arrested after video of her stealing tip jar goes viral

A woman was arrested and faces a charge of petty larceny after she was caught on a surveillance camera stealing the tip jar from a Las Vegas restaurant, according to Metro Police.

The woman was seen waiting inside at the Teriyaki Madness on Decatur Boulevard near Tropical Parkway. She allegedly asked an employee for a sample, and when they turn around she snatched the money-filled jar and walked out of the store.

Teriyaki Madness posted the video to Facebook Saturday evening, and in less than 24 hours it has been watched more than 1.9 million times.

Police said she faces a misdemeanor charge but wouldn’t release any other details at the time.

Metro also said there have been allegations that she has stolen from as many as 30 businesses around the valley, but there have been no other reports to the police at this time. If there are other businesses that were victims Metro urges them to call the Northwest Area Command at 702-828-3426.