1 man drowns, 1 rescued at Lake Mead

One man drowned and another was rescued at Lake Mead on Sunday afternoon, according to National Park Service spokeswoman Christie Vanover.

The men were seen struggling while swimming near Boulder Beach about 3:20 p.m., and units from the National Park Service, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Metro Police Dive Team, Boulder City Emergency Medical Services and Mercy Air were called to the lake, Vanover said.

One man was pulled from the water by bystanders and was taken to Boulder City Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Vanover said.

The second man was found about 7 p.m. in the water, Vanover said.