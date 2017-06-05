3 people displaced by house fire northeast of Strip

A fire this morning at a single-story house northeast of the Las Vegas Strip is out, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Nobody was injured, officials said.

The fire was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bonita Avenue, near St. Louis Avenue and Spencer Street. Flames and smoke were coming from the attic, officials said.

Firefighters attacked the blaze and had it out by about 10:15 a.m., officials said. Three adults were displaced, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.