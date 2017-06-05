4 people hurt in possible grill explosion

Las Vegas firefighters say four people were injured in a possible barbeque grill explosion at the pool area of an apartment complex.

According to reports, the victims were taken to a hospital for thermal burns and other injuries.

A neighbor told KLAS-TV that she felt the blast from her apartment nearby.

A statement by investigators says there was no damage to structures around the pool area.

Firefighters are still investigating whether the Saturday explosion was caused by a faulty grill or human error.