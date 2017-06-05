Accident kills motorist, injures Nevada Highway Patrol trooper

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a collision in which another motorist was killed Monday in Northern Nevada, according to the patrol’s Twitter account.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 50 about five miles east of Dayton, the NHP reported. The trooper, who was driving an NHP patrol car, was flown to a Reno hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Details of the accident, including the time it occurred and the identities of those involved, were not immediately available.

Westbound lanes are blocked but traffic is being allowed through both ways on eastbound lanes, according to the patrol.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as they become available.