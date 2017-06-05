Airport Connector-215 Beltway flyover ramp opens

The flyover ramp to link the Airport Connector to the eastbound 215 Beltway opened today.

The new ramp, more than a half-mile long and expected to accommodate 20,000 vehicles a day, replaces a looping ramp that forced drivers to significantly slow down before getting onto the highway.

“We were able to complete this major improvement thanks to the support of local and federal officials as well as the more than 800 people who worked on this project,” Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said.

In addition to the new flyover ramp, George Crockett Road opened east of Bermuda Road on Monday.

Set to open Tuesday morning, according to Clark County officials:

• A ramp that will bring traffic from the eastbound 215 Beltway and the southbound Airport Connector to Warm Springs Road.

• A ramp that will bring traffic from westbound Warm Springs Road to the westbound 215 Beltway.

The new flyover ramp is the largest and most visible piece of the Phase 2 – Airport Connector, which also includes, widening the off-ramp from eastbound 215 to Warm Springs Road and construction of a new bridge for that off-ramp, and the widening of a bridge carrying westbound 215 traffic over the Airport Connector. The entire project is expected to be finished in the fall.

The Clark County Public Works Department has set up a page to provide details about the project. The public can also contact the department at (702) 455-6000 or via email at [email protected] for information.

Las Vegas Paving is the primary contractor on the project. The project is being funded in part through Fuel Revenue Indexing. Taking effect in 2013 and approved for a 10-year extension by Clark County voters in November, Fuel Revenue Indexing takes a portion of what motorists pay at the pump to fund critical transportation projects.

To date, Fuel Revenue Indexing has made it possible for local governments to award 138 contracts with a combined value of more than $328 million and creating 4,231 jobs.