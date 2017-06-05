Las Vegas Sun

June 5, 2017

Comedian Jerry Lewis hospitalized in Las Vegas for infection

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Jerry Lewis takes part in a question and answer session after a preview of his new film “Max Rose” Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 at Regal Village Square Cinemas in Las Vegas.

A publicist for Jerry Lewis says the comedian is recovering after being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for a urinary tract infection.

The 91-year-old comedian and actor was taken to the hospital on Friday so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition.

Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly.

Lewis has dealt with a variety of health issues in the past, including hospitalizations in 2012 for his blood sugar and in 2011 for being overly tired.

The comedian is scheduled to travel to Toronto later this week to shoot a movie.