Committee OKs $25 million for UNLV medical school building

CARSON CITY — A surprise $25 million appropriation was unveiled on the final day of the Legislature for a building at the UNLV medical school.

An anonymous person has agreed to donate a similar amount.

The Assembly Ways and Means Committee added the money to the state spending program for the next two years. It put the money in a restricted fund to be allocated by the Interim Finance Committee once the private donation is in hand.

Also approved before the close of the session was $17 million to help the Clark County School District buy a new computer system. The current system is outdated and a reorganization of the district requires computer capabilities it can’t provide.

Included in Senate Bill 550 is $5 million for the Washoe County School District to buy vehicles, buses and computers for students.

The Assembly today put the finishing touches on a bill that calls for $346 million in state and university construction projects for the next two years. The bill had been held up by Senate Republicans until a compromise was reached Sunday.