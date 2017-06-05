Man killed in single-car, rollover crash

A man was thrown from his vehicle and killed in a single-car, rollover crash Saturday in the northwest valley, according to Metro Police.

The man was driving east on Lake Mead Boulevard about 5 p.m. at a high rate of speed when he lost control at the intersection with North Ridgemoor Street, police said. The car went through the center median and began to flip in the westbound lanes, ejecting the driver, police said.

No other vehicles were involved, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.