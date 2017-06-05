U.S. attorney: Woman spent $50,000 of counterfeit money in Nevada

A California woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison today for making counterfeit $100 bills, then spending them at businesses in Northern Nevada, according to U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre of the District of Nevada.

Yvonne Geneal Flores, 38, of Sacramento, Calif., manufactured the counterfeit bills and spent about $50,000 worth of them at businesses in Reno, Sparks and Carson City, officials said.

Flores was arrested in May 2016 on a count of possession of an embezzled rental car in Carson City, officials said. She was in possession of counterfeit bills at the time of the arrest, and police found equipment and supplies used to manufacture counterfeit money in her house while serving a search warrant, officials said.

Flores pleaded guilty on Feb. 15 to one count of making counterfeit currency.