Bundy Ranch bodyguard pleads guilty to gun charges

SEATTLE — A former bodyguard for Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy has pleaded guilty in Washington to gun charges.

Seattlepi.com reports 30-year-old Schuyler Barbeau was one day into a jury trial in which he was representing himself Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to possessing a machine gun and possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

On Monday, Barbeau sought to delay his trial claiming he needed additional time to review records related to an FBI operation targeting Bundy.

Barbeau was arrested in December 2015 in Washington after trying to sell an unregistered automatic assault rifle.

Barbeau was employed by Bundy, who became a figurehead for states' rights after a tense standoff in April 2014 between Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over cattle on public land.

Barbeau's guilty plea comes as federal prosecutors in Nevada pursue charges against Bundy, his sons and supporters.