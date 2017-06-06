Child bathtub drowning investigated in northeast valley

Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child who drowned in a bathtub Tuesday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

About 2:20 p.m. police received a call from a residence in the 4800 block of Luxor Way, near Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, reporting a child drowning in a bathtub, according to police.

The child was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

The incident was being investigated by Metro’s abuse and neglect unit, according to police.