Legislators close out 2017 session, passing Uber rules in final hour

CARSON CITY — The 79th Session of the Nevada Legislature adjourned after lawmakers worked late into the night on the last day to approve most of what few bills remained in the legislative process.

One measure sent to the governor would require drivers to prove they have obtained a $200 state business license within three months of joining a transportation network company.

Senate Bill 554 would impact companies such as Uber and Lyft. It passed with five no votes in the Senate and 10 opposed in the Assembly.

It also would require those companies to review drivers' driving records annually, and do new criminal background checks every three years.

Assemblyman Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, told lawmakers as the session ended that they had done work that they could be proud of. Sen. Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, noted the diversity of Nevada’s Legislature and its successes in passing bills related to gender equality.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said he got everything he asked for in his State of the State message except the Education Savings Accounts bill to provide subsidies to parents who want to send their children to private and parochial schools. This will be the last regular session for Sandoval, whose term expires in 18 months.

The governor will have 10 days to decide whether to approve the scores of bills in his office.

The Assembly adjourned about 10 minutes after midnight and the Senate officially adjourned sine die at 12:19 a.m.

Lawmakers meet again in 2019.