Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Calif. home

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 | 10:20 a.m.
Police say a gunbattle in California home has left three people dead and one wounded.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the shooting early Tuesday may have been a home-invasion robbery or a drug deal gone bad.
Officers who arrived found a man shot inside a vehicle and another wounded man outside the vehicle. Two other men were found shot inside the home.
Dyer says the two near the vehicle had gone into the house, and a man inside opened fire at them when they were in the living room. They fired back, and the shootout continued in front of the home.