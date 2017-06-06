Police: Gun fired in casino during underage gambling arrest

Police say a gunshot was fired at a Las Vegas Strip casino but no one was injured during the overnight arrest of two males on suspicion that they were underage and gambling.

Officer Laura Meltzer says the shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when officers chased and caught one suspect at the Planet Hollywood resort and he tried to pull a handgun from the waistband of his pants.

She says that in the struggle with officers, one shot went off and hit the floor.

Meltzer says the second suspect also surrendered a gun when he was taken into custody.

Both were being held on unspecified criminal charges.

Meltzer says one is believed to be under 18. Their names weren't immediately made public.

The legal gambling age in Nevada is 21.