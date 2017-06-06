School bus driver accused of sexual misconduct involving student

A school bus driver has been arrested on sexual misconduct and child pornography counts involving a student, according to Clark County School District Police.

Dominique Joiner, 24, was arrested Monday on two counts of sexual misconduct, two counts of kidnapping and one count of use of a minor for child pornography, police said.

Following a tip from a parent, an investigation revealed Joiner had a relationship with a 17-year-old female student at Northwest Career and Technical Academy, police said. The relationship was furthered through the use of electronic communications and social media, police said.

Joiner was booked at the Clark County Detention Center, where he was being held on $125,000 bail.

Joiner, a School District employee since October 2015, has been suspended without pay, officials said.

He is the 13th Clark County School District employee arrested on sex-related counts since July 1, 2016, according to police.