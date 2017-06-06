UNLV football going viral with social media video

Special to the Sun/Richard Brian

UNLV football won't kick off the 2017 season for a few more months, but the Rebels are keeping their fans engaged — and laughing — through the dog days of summer with a series of viral videos entitled "This is Las Vegas." The latest clip, which debuted on Twitter on Monday, features head coach Tony Sanchez and assistant director of athletic equipment Rocky Rutledge assigning numbers to new players.

The video includes a very Vegas twist:

The original tweet from the UNLV football account has been retweeted more than 300 times. A previous "This is Las Vegas" video, featuring sophomore wide receiver Brandon Presley an Elvis impersonator, also went viral on social media last month.

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.