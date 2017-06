Bicyclist hit, killed by dump truck

A bicyclist was hit by a dump truck and killed Tuesday afternoon in the east valley, according to Metro Police.

The 40-year-old cyclist was crossing Nellis Boulevard near Walnut Avenue on his bike at about 2 p.m. when he failed to yield and rode into the path of the dump truck, police said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.