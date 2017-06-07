Body found in Truckee River near downtown Reno

RENO — Fire officials say a body was found in the Truckee River near downtown Reno.

A person spotted the body Tuesday in the middle of the river in between thickets.

Police Lt. William Rulla says the body is badly decomposed and believes it has been there for some time. As of Tuesday, officials did not know the identity of the body or the cause of death.

Officials are looking through missing persons reports for clues.

The body was taken to the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Officials are waiting for the autopsy to determine whether there was any foul play in the person's death.