Fire damages three homes in North Las Vegas

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 | 4:48 p.m.
A fire damaged three houses this afternoon near the College of Southern Nevada's North Las Vegas campus, the Clark County Fire Department reported.
Crews were dispatched at 12:50 p.m. to Three Bars Court, near Gowan and Pecos roads, and encountered flames and smoke billowing from two houses, officials said. The fire then spread to a third house.
North Las Vegas fire
No injuries were reported, and a damage estimate hadn't been determined.
The Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross was assisting five adults and one child.
Further details were not provided.