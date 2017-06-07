Fire damages three homes in North Las Vegas

A fire damaged three houses this afternoon near the College of Southern Nevada's North Las Vegas campus, the Clark County Fire Department reported.

Crews were dispatched at 12:50 p.m. to Three Bars Court, near Gowan and Pecos roads, and encountered flames and smoke billowing from two houses, officials said. The fire then spread to a third house.

North Las Vegas fire

No injuries were reported, and a damage estimate hadn't been determined.

The Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross was assisting five adults and one child.

Further details were not provided.