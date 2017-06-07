Hiker recovering after 100 feet fall at Utah national park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Utah officials say a hiker survived a 100 feet (30.5 meters) fall at Zion National Park and is in the hospital recovering.

Officials say the male hiker was descending from Lady Mountain on Tuesday when he slipped near the summit and fell into a narrow ravine. A friend that witness the fall reported the incident to Zion Dispatch.

Park medics say it took them about two hours to reach the hiker.

Official said Wednesday that the man was in critical condition.