Police report: CCSD bus driver accused in sex case had exchanged nude photos with student

"Flirtatious" conversations between a Clark County School District bus driver and a student led to an exchange of explicit photos on Snapchat and then to sex, according to authorities.

Dominique Joiner, 24, also persuaded the 17-year-old girl to send him an explicit video through Facebook, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

Joiner, who was arrested on Monday on two counts each of a school employee engaging in sex with a student, kidnapping, and using or permitting a minor to produce pornography, told detectives that he thought the girl was 18 years old, and since the age of consent is 16, he thought he would be OK, police said.

Police say they were tipped off by the girl's family on Sunday night.

In an interview, the girl, a student at Northwest Career and Technical Academy, told detectives that she met the bus driver earlier this year and that their conversations on the bus turned flirtatious, police said.

When Joiner's route was changed, he and the girl exchanged Snapchat user names and phone numbers, and that's when the conversation turned sexual, police said. And then they exchanged nude photos, and then they met up.

The Snapchat application allows users to send photos and videos that typically disappear after they're opened.

The first sexual encounter was around March at a parking lot of a movie theater where he'd taken her after picking her up from her North Las Vegas house, police said.

Weeks later, Joiner once again picked the girl up and drove her to a North Las Vegas middle school, police said. They had sex inside a car at a bus loading area.

The girl said that she and Joiner lost touch but that he later asked her to send him a video, which was sexual in nature, police said. She told detectives that the sexual encounters were consensual, but that several times she felt pressured by him to send the explicit material.

Joiner first denied exchanging messages with any students but later admitted to the contact with the girl, digitally and physically, police said.

On his phone, in which he said he kept nude photos of his "baby mama" and current girlfriend, detectives found photos of the girl, police said.

Joiner, who has been with the School District since 2015 and is suspended without pay, was arrested and booked on $125,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center where he remained Wednesday afternoon, logs show.

This is the 13th Clark County School District case involving an employee being arrested on sex-related counts since July 1, 2016, police said.