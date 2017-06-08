4 sought in string of central-valley auto burglaries

METRO POLICE

Four suspects connected to a series of auto burglaries in the central valley, including one in which a victim was threatened with a gun, are being sought by detectives, according to Metro Police.

The suspects, described as Hispanic males ages 16 to 20, were captured on surveillance images in a four-door silver Honda Accord, police said.

Officers were dispatched on May 27 to a neighborhood near Valley View Boulevard and Sirius Avenue, police said.

According to an investigation, the driver parked in a vacant garage, two suspects exited and two stayed behind, police said.

The suspects were seen peering into vehicles and when a male confronted them, one of them pulled a gun and threatened him, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles they broke into that day or if they're suspected in other incidents.

Anyone with any information about this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.