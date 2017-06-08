Analysis: Shakur Juiston set to produce as ‘anchor’ of Rebels’ frontcourt

UNLV added a ton of talent with its 2017 recruiting class, but most of it is packaged in the form of raw, inexperienced freshmen. And while the frosh newcomers are capable of big things, it’s difficult to project how quickly 18-year-olds will acclimate to the college game, and consistency is a huge obstacle.

That shouldn’t be the case with at least one of the new recruits, however. Incoming power forward Shakur Juiston has already been tested at the highest level of junior college, and he produced on a nightly basis for one of the best juco teams in the country, averaging 17.3 points and 12.1 rebounds per game while leading Hutchinson CC to a national title last season.

That made him the top junior college recruit in the country, and adding him to the lineup should give UNLV a boost into Mountain West contention in 2017-18.

Juiston has the ability to impact winning on both ends of the court. Offensively, his greatest strength may be his self-awareness. He knows his skill set, he knows his role, and he knows how to play to his strengths and avoid his weaknesses.

It starts with his touch around the rim. Juiston isn’t an explosive athlete, but at 6-foot-8, he’s big enough and strong enough to get his shot off in the paint. Smartly, he doesn’t try to go over the top when in traffic, instead using good footwork and creative moves (finger rolls, up-and-unders, reverse layups) to put the ball in the basket:

Juiston takes the same approach when asked to create his own offense. Hutchinson utilized him in the post often, throwing the ball to him on both blocks, and Juiston used polished moves (and counter-moves) to score at a high rate:

Juiston is capable of facing up and putting the ball on the floor, but he’s not quite as effective in that area, so he generally only opts for an isolation move when a play has broken down. He’s got a good enough handle to change direction and get opposing big men off-balance, and when he can get all the way to the rim, he finishes at a high percentage. When forced to shoot from the mid-range, he’s less productive:

Just from watching four of Juiston’s games from last season, it’s obvious that he’s got a good basketball IQ. That manifests itself in the passing game — Juiston is capable of passing out of the post, playing the high-low game from the top of the circle and swinging the ball along the perimeter for hockey assists. He often directed Hutchinson’s set offense, putting teammates in the right position to run halfcourt plays:

There are some things that Juiston doesn’t do well on offense. He’s not a comfortable jump shooter — in the four games we watched, he attempted just two catch-and-shoot jumpers and missed both — but the good news is that he’s aware of it and doesn’t try to do things outside of his ability.

He’s also decisive. When he catches the ball, he usually has a concrete idea of what he’s going to do with it. If he’s got a favorable matchup, he’ll try to score. If he suspects a teammate is about to break open, he’ll make the pass. And if there’s nothing available, he’ll just move the ball along so the offense can reset and initiate the next play without wasting any time. He’s a low-turnover, high-percentage offensive player who knows his place in the system, and that is very valuable.

Juiston should also be able to impact the game with his rebounding. He was one of the nation’s top juco rebounders, and it’s a skill that generally translates well when moving up a level.

He’s technically sound in that area, attentively boxing out his man, carving out space and grabbing the ball with two hands at its highest point. And, most important, he does it willingly. Rebounding is about attitude, and Juiston appears to enjoy getting physical and battling for defensive boards:

He’s also a plus offensive rebounder. Interestingly enough, in the contests we watched, Juiston appeared to get stronger in this area as the games went on. Whereas he was somewhat flatfooted and indifferent about offensive rebounding early in the game, his motor revved in the second half as he got more aggressive.

Juiston wore opponents down with his offensive rebounding. When shots went up, Juiston hustled to get great position. Not content to wade into traffic hoping for a lucky bounce, he actually worked to get inside position for offensive boards. One of his pet moves is rushing in from the perimeter, angling along the baseline and jutting out from under the basket to seal off his opponent. It worked spectacularly late in games, as opponents tired and Juiston seemed to get stronger:

His energy on the offensive glass led to a lot of easy second-chance opportunities (which he usually converted himself) and drew a ton of fouls. For a UNLV team that struggled mightily to rebound last year, Juiston will be a welcome addition.

Defensively, Juiston relies on his intelligence and experience to win with positioning. He played both power forward and center in Hutchinson’s defensive scheme, and he was asked to do a lot.

The most advanced aspect of his defense is his ability to help and recover. Hutchinson plays a fairly straightforward man-to-man defense, which means big men have to be able to move their feet on the perimeter. Juiston excels at it. When tasked with defending the pick-and-roll, Juiston is good at hedging out to cut off the ball-handler, then scrambling back to his original man:

A lot of college teams don’t ask their big men to defend in space like this, but Juiston has a ton of reps corralling the pick-and-roll. Marvin Menzies prefers to play man-to-man defense, so Juiston should have no trouble picking up UNLV’s defensive playbook.

One area where Juiston may not impact the defense is rim protection. In the games we watched, there were instances when Juiston may have had a chance to alter a shot, but instead backed off and opted to position himself for the rebound.

At 6-foot-8, he’s got good but not great length, and he’s not a freakish above-the-rim athlete. When he’s given space to load up and time a block attempt, he can reject his share of shots, but in traffic he’s generally not a shot challenger:

The most exciting aspect of Juiston’s game may be his ability to push the ball forward in transition. When he grabs a defensive rebound, he immediately looks upcourt for touchdown pass opportunities. If he sees an opening, he’s also willing to put the ball on the floor and lead the break himself.

Unlike most big men who find themselves dribbling in the open court once in a while, Juiston stays under control and also maintains his court vision. He’s a good passer on the break, and he’s also capable of finishing. Either way, anytime Juiston pulls down a defensive rebound, the Rebels should have an opportunity to run:

It’s easy to see why Juiston was the junior college National Player of the Year. He’s tough, hard-working, consistent and extremely productive, and the Rebels can count on him to make an impact right away.

Juiston is a lock to start for the Rebels as a junior this season. He’s not flashy, but nine times out of 10 he will make the right play, and he’ll do a lot of dirty work inside to alleviate the pressure on five-star freshman center Brandon McCoy. With Juiston controlling the glass and covering ground on defense, there won’t be as much pressure for McCoy to perform like a superstar on a nightly basis.

Menzies referred to Juiston as a potential program “anchor” at his signing day press conference, and that seems like an apt way to describe him.

Editor’s Note: As the UNLV roster turns over in Marvin Menzies’ first full offseason, the Sun’s Mike Grimala will break down each new incoming recruit.

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.