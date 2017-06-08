Sandoval axes $12 minimum wage; Democrats eye ballot

Andrew Harnik / AP

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has vetoed a proposal to raise state minimum wages to $11 an hour for workers insured through their employers and $12 an hour without that benefit.

Most employers must currently pay a minimum $7.25 an hour if they offer health insurance or $8.25 an hour if not.

Senate Bill 106 would have increased the minimums 75 cents annually through 2022.

Sandoval said in a Thursday veto message that the wage hike would have threatened to undermine Nevada's economic recovery.

Nevada is currently a national leader in job growth.

Democratic lawmakers passed an alternate measure this session that, if passed again in the 2019 session, would ask voters in 2020 to set one minimum wage. It would hit $14 an hour in 2026.

Initiative petitions can also be used to raise Nevada's minimum wage.