Shade Tree program director found not guilty of domestic battery

A director at the state's largest shelter for domestic violence victims who'd been arrested on suspicion of beating his girlfriend earlier this year was found not guilty of the charge during a bench trial Thursday, according to court logs.

Robert White II, 37, was arrested March 5 and charged with domestic battery — a misdemeanor — in an incident in which Metro Police alleged he unleashed an attack on his live-in girlfriend after she'd slapped him.

White served as the Shade Tree's director of programs and education and was suspended after his arrest, shelter officials said. His duties were reassigned.

Information on his work status at the shelter wasn't immediately available.

According to White's arrest report, the woman told police that after she slapped the man over an argument on how he’d talked to her, he told her, “I’ve been waiting for this” and he then jumped on her and began “wailing on her like a man."

Police, who were dispatched to the couple's home near Flamingo Road and Mountain Vista Street, found that White had a cut inside his mouth, which was consistent with him being slapped, according to the report. The woman had two marks on her face and a deep scratch on her chest that drew blood.

Due to the woman’s injuries, officers deemed White the main aggressor and arrested him, police said.

A records search didn’t indicate the woman is facing any charges.

The case was closed after the trial, which was overseen this morning by Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini.