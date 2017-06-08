So long, Vickie: Iconic Fremont Street sign riding into the sunset

Another Las Vegas landmark will disappear June 12 when downtown casino owner Derek Stevens dismantles the iconic neon sign Vegas Vickie to make way for a new Fremont Street resort.

The kicking neon cowgirl is currently perched above the the closed strip club Girls of Glitter Gulch.

It will be dismantled so Stevens, CEO of the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, can build the project that will replace the Las Vegas Club as well as the Glitter Gulch building and the Mermaid's casino. Stevens and his brother Greg bought the properties in 2016.

According to a press release about the removal, Vegas Vickie was originally named Sassy Sally when Glitter Gulch was a casino owned by Bob Stupak. The sign was created in 1980 by Ad Art’s Jack Dubois and Charles Barnard. The sign gained national attention in 1994 when she “married” her neighboring neon cowboy, Vegas Vic, who currently stands over the former Pioneer Club building.

“Vegas Vickie has brought joy to so many people from around the world, and we hope locals and tourists alike will stop by to take a photo with her one last time,” said Nevada Stupak, Bob Stupak's son.

Stevens did not say what he was planning to do with the sign except to say, in the press release, that he is searching for “the best home possible.”

He is not, however, considering donating the sign to the Neon Museum, located on Las Vegas Boulevard, a few blocks north of Fremont Street.

The museum houses many other examples of famous Las Vegas neon signs and tourist structures donated by casino operators when they built new resorts, including the La Concha Motel lobby, a shell-shaped building that once sat on the Las Vegas Strip.