2 guests at Rio got Legionnaires’ disease, officials say

Two guests who stayed separately at the Rio in March and April contracted Legionnaires’ disease, and testing of water at the resort came back positive for traces of the bacteria, according to the Southern Nevada Health District and Caesars Entertainment.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are relocating guests from rooms where remediation actions are being undertaken,” said Richard Broome, executive vice president of public affairs and corporate communications of Caesars Entertainment, in a release.

Property officials ordered environmental testing of its water system after the first illness was reported and began chlorine disinfection, health officials said. When the second case was reported, the health district sampled the water system and identified the bacteria “throughout the system.”

The Rio and the health district are working in unison to further disinfect the system and conduct follow-up sampling, health officials said in a release.

The property was informing past and current guests on the developments, health officials said.

“Legionnaires’ disease (a type of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria) is contracted by inhaling aerosol droplets of water contaminated with the bacteria. Sources of the aerosol can include showers, hot tubs, faucets, cooling towers, misters and decorative fountains,” health officials said in the release.

The majority of people who come in contact with the bacteria aren’t sickened, health officials said. However, for those who are affected, it can cause serious complications that have resulted in death.

Three guests at the Luxor contracted the disease in spring and December of 2011, according to previous reports. The guest who became ill in December died the following month.

Also in 2011, six people contracted the disease at the Aria.

The symptoms of the disease, which are generally noticeable within two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria, are similar to other types of pneumonia, which typically include: coughing, shortness of breath, a fever, muscle aches, and headaches, health officials said.

People should watch for the symptoms for two weeks after the time they think they may have been exposed, health officials said. Rio guests who stayed at the property more than that period should be OK, but those who spot the symptoms in under those 14 days should seek medical attention.

People most prone to contracting the disease:

• Those age 50 and older

• Current and former smokers

• Have a chronic lung disease

• Have a weakened immune system

• Take medication

• Have diseases, such as diabetes or organ failure

Anyone with additional questions can contact the Health District’s Helpline at 702-759-0999 during normal business hours. More information is available at www.cdc.gov/legionella/index.html.