Adult store worker shoots, kills 1 amid confrontation

A person was shot and killed during a confrontation at a central valley adult store Friday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched to Adult World, 3781 Meade Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard, Metro Lt. Charles Jenkins said.

An initial investigation determined that an employee got into an argument with a person in the store, which turned physical and then deadly when the employee fired a weapon, Jenkins said.

Further details were not immediately available.