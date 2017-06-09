Barbecue fire does $100,000 damage at Henderson house

A fire caused by combustibles stored too close to an outdoor barbecue did an estimated $100,000 in damage at a house in northeast Henderson, according to the city Fire Department.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which was reported about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Parawan Street, southeast of Lake Mead Boulevard and Athens Avenue, officials said.

Firefighters put out the blaze in the backyard and, despite windy conditions, stopped it from spreading to the interior of the house, official said. A fifth-wheel camper and boat in the yard were damaged, as well as an exterior wall and overhang, official said.

The fire, which was reported by an off-duty firefighter who spotted heavy black smoke coming from behind the house, was ruled accidental, officials said.

Two adults were displaced by the blaze.