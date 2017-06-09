Man accused of Reno casino burglary also faces murder charge

RENO — A man accused of battering a Reno casino employee after allegedly stealing gambling chips from a blackjack table now also faces a murder charge.

Washoe County prosecutors filed the open murder charge Thursday against 63-year-old Frederick Borden.

Reno Police Lt. Zachary Thew says Borden was arrested Oct. 1 after he allegedly stole the chips from the Eldorado Casino in downtown Reno.

Police say 52-year-old James Bryant tried to stop him from fleeing but Borden struck him and he collapsed. Bryant died the next day at a Reno hospital.

Police originally charged Borden with robbery, first-degree burglary and grand larceny. They said at the time he might face additional charges when the investigation was complete.

He's being held in the Washoe County Jail awaiting a June 14 court appearance. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.