NHL’s trophy case: Going through the league’s many pieces of hardware

The Stanley Cup is likely the most famous trophy in all of sports, but the NHL hands out a lot of other hardware not nearly as recognizable.

Most of the other trophies are awarded every June in Las Vegas. This year’s award show is set for 4:30 p.m. June 21 at T-Mobile Arena, an event that will also include the announcement of the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion-draft selections.

Below is a comprehensive list of all the NHL’s other trophies. Unless otherwise specified, all award winners are based on a vote by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Team trophies

Prince of Wales Trophy: Awarded to the Eastern Conference champions, the Prince of Wales made its debut in 1925. It was sponsored by the then-Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, hence the name. It’s a common superstition among players not to touch or lift the trophy after winning it, because the team has not yet accomplished its ultimate goal: the Stanley Cup. The Montreal Canadiens have won it a record 25 times, with Boston the next closest at 17.

Clarence S. Campbell Bowl: Awarded to the Western Conference champion, the Campbell Bowl was crafted in 1878 but not used in the NHL until 1967. It’s named after the longtime NHL president who served from 1946-1977. Like the Prince of Wales, most players won’t dare touch it until they’ve won the Stanley Cup. The Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers are tied for the lead, having both won the trophy seven times.

President’s Trophy: Awarded to the team that finishes the regular season with the best record, the trophy was introduced in 1985. The winner is guaranteed home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but only eight of the 31 teams to win the Presidents’ Trophy have gone on to win the Stanley Cup. The last team to do it was the 2012-2013 Chicago Blackhawks.

Individual Trophies

Hart Memorial Trophy: Awarded to the most valuable player in the NHL, the trophy got its name from David Hart donating it to the league in 1923. David Hart was the father of Cecil Hart, the coach of the Canadiens from 1926-1939. It’s been awarded 92 times to 56 different players, with Wayne Gretzky winning the honor a record nine times.

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy: Awarded to "the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.” Lady Byng, also known as Marie Evelyn Moreton, was an avid hockey fan and wife of Lord Byng, the governor general of Canada from 1921-1926. She donated the trophy to the league in 1924. Four years later, the New York Rangers’ Frank Boucher won his first of a record seven Lady Byng trophies.

Vezina Trophy: Awarded to the best goaltender in the NHL, the Vezina arrived in 1926 in honor of Canadiens goalie Georges Vezina, who collapsed during a game and was diagnosed with tuberculosis before his passing. Jacques Plant, who played for five teams in a career that spanned from 1952-1975, is the all-time leader with seven Vezina nods.

Calder Memorial Trophy: Awarded to the rookie of the year, the trophy made its debut in 1936. It’s named after Frank Calder, the first president of the league. The Calgary Flames’ Sergei Makarov won it in 1990 at the age of 31, and the next year the NHL amended the rules so only players less than 26 years old were eligible. Five players have won the trophy at the age of 18, including the great Bobby Orr in 1966.

James Norris Memorial Trophy: Awarded annually to the best defenseman in the NHL, the trophy was introduced in 1953. It’s named after Norris, who owned of the Detroit Red Wings from 1932-52. Only two players have won both this trophy and the Hart Memorial Trophy for MVP in the same year — Orr did it three times from 1970-1972 and Chris Pronger managed the feat in 2000.

Art Ross Trophy: Awarded to the player with the most points (goals and assists combined) at the end of the regular season, the trophy debuted in 1947. It’s named after Hall of Fame player and coach Arthur Ross, who is also known for designing the official NHL puck with beveled edges for better control. Gretzky also owns the most of this award with 10, including seven straight from 1981 to 1987.

Conn Smythe Trophy: Awarded to the most valuable player during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The winner doesn’t have to be from the Stanley Cup champions, though that’s only happened five times. It’s given out right before the presentation of the Stanley Cup. Unlike in most major sports, it’s based on performance throughout the entire playoffs and not just the championship. Goaltender Patrick Roy has the most in history with three.

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy: Awarded since 1968 to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey,” it’s an honor meant for the toughest competitor. It’s named after Masterton, who’s the only player in NHL history to die directly from injuries suffered during a game. He passed away two days after sustaining a serious head injury on Jan. 13, 1968.

Ted Lindsay Award: Much like the Hart Memorial Trophy, it’s also awarded to the most outstanding player in the league. The difference is, the NHL players vote on the Ted Lindsay instead of the writers deciding the Hart. The trophy, which was introduced in 1991, is named after the Red Wings’ great, and only 15 players have won the Lindsay and Hart in the same season.

Jack Adams Award: Awarded to the coach of the year, the trophy debuted in 1974. It was named in honor of Adams, who spent 36 years with the Red Wings as coach and general manager. Only six coaches have won the award multiple times, with Pat Burns leading all coaches with three. All of Burns’ wins came with different teams — the Montreal Canadiens in 1989, the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1993 and the Boston Bruins in 1998. Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was a finalist in 2016 when he was with the Florida Panthers.

Frank J. Selke Trophy: Awarded to the Awarded to the forward who plays the best defense, the trophy came around in 1977. It is the fifth and final major trophy named after general managers and owners of the Original Six teams (Art Ross, James Norris, Conn Smythe and Jack Adams are the others). Selke managed both the Canadiens and Maple Leafs. The Canadiens’ Bob Gainey won the trophy the first four years of its existence, and still holds the record.

William M. Jennings Trophy: Another trophy that is awarded purely from statistics with no voting involved, the William M. Jennings goes to the goaltender(s) whose team allowed the fewest goals in the regular season. In order to win, the goaltender must have played in at least 25 games. That means it usually goes to a pair of goalies from the same team. Two of the greats — Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur — are tied for the most all-time with five.

King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Awarded to “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.” Relatively new compared to most trophies, it made its debut in 1988. It’s named after Francis M. Clancy, a former player, coach, referee and team executive. Winners are usually very active with charities.

Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy: Awarded to the player with the most goals during the regular season, it didn’t make its debut until 1998. The Washington Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin is the only player who has won the award more than twice, and he’s won it six times.

