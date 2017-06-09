Son of slain officer Alyn Beck will have cheering section at commencement

John Locher/Pool

Metro Officer Alyn Beck was slain three years and two days before he had the opportunity to watch his son walk across the Thomas & Mack stage and pick up his high school diploma.

In honor of Beck and his son, Daxton, about 100 officers will attend the Arbor View High School graduation at noon Saturday, according to Metro Police.

Daxton is a track and field student-athlete, according to online records.

Beck, 41, and his partner, Igor Soldo, 31, were ambushed at an east Las Vegas pizza restaurant on June 8, 2014. The shooters, a man and a woman, then gunned down another victim, Joseph Wilcox, at a nearby Wal-Mart before killing themselves.

On Thursday, Metro for a third year in a row commemorated the anniversary of the tragic day in a ceremony at the Northeast Area Command, where the officers were stationed. A video shows three blue and white wreaths placed atop plaques at the station and the adjacent park.