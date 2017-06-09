Las Vegas Sun

June 9, 2017

Currently: 87° — Complete forecast

Son of slain officer Alyn Beck will have cheering section at commencement

Image

John Locher/Pool

Daxton Beck, center right, leans his head on his sister Avenlee Beck as they stand over the casket of their father Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Alyn Beck during a memorial at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, June 14, 2014 in Las Vegas. Two suspects shot and killed Beck, 41, and fellow police officer Igor Soldo, 31, in an ambush at a Las Vegas restaurant Sunday, June 8, 2014, before fatally shooting a third person inside a nearby Wal-Mart, authorities said.

By (contact)

Metro Honors Fallen Officers

CJ Foster, sister of Joseph Wilcox, holds roses during ceremonies to honor officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo and Joseph Wilcox at the Metro Police Northeast Area Command Wednesday, June 8, 2016. The two officers were slain June 8, 2014 by two armed assailants while eating lunch at a pizza restaurant. Wilcox, a citizen who was legally armed, also died that day while attempting to stop the couple. Launch slideshow »

Metro Officer Alyn Beck was slain three years and two days before he had the opportunity to watch his son walk across the Thomas & Mack stage and pick up his high school diploma.

In honor of Beck and his son, Daxton, about 100 officers will attend the Arbor View High School graduation at noon Saturday, according to Metro Police.

Daxton is a track and field student-athlete, according to online records.

Beck, 41, and his partner, Igor Soldo, 31, were ambushed at an east Las Vegas pizza restaurant on June 8, 2014. The shooters, a man and a woman, then gunned down another victim, Joseph Wilcox, at a nearby Wal-Mart before killing themselves.

On Thursday, Metro for a third year in a row commemorated the anniversary of the tragic day in a ceremony at the Northeast Area Command, where the officers were stationed. A video shows three blue and white wreaths placed atop plaques at the station and the adjacent park.